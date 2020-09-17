Sub-Collector visits Pedagaruvu village

Narsipatnam Sub-Collector Narapureddy Mourya visited Pedagaruvu village in Ravikamatham mandal of Visakhapatnam district and held an inquiry on Thursday.
Ms. Mourya took up the inquiry after tribals living in the village had approached the ITDA Project Officer and lodged a complaint that some private persons were trying to grab the land that they have been tilling for decades.
Mandal Secretary Mosuri Raju and All India Agriculture and Rural Worker Union (AIARLA) requested the Sub-Collector to incorporate the tribal farmers’ names in Adangal and later issue D-pattas to the tribal farmers.
Ms. Mourya, after speaking to the farmers, assured to look into the matter.
Pedagaruvu is inhabited by about 15 Kondh tribals, and all of them have been cultivating government land under survey number 362 (old survey number 95) for decades.
On July 24, some private persons had come to the village with an earthmoving machine and tried to level the land. When the tribals tried to protest, they were reportedly beaten up. Thereafter, the tribals approached ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar, who asked the tashildar to submit a report.
The tahsildar submitted a report to Sub-Inspector of Kothakota on August 31, but no action was reportedly taken.
