Sub-Collector of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh goes incognito to inspect civic amenities

M. Suryateja takes a bike ride across town, observes poor hygienic conditions at the bus stand and railway station

T. Appala Naidu TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)
October 19, 2022 19:31 IST

Narasapuram Sub-Collector M. Suryateja interacting with municipal workers at Tanuku on Wednesday.

Narasapuram Sub-Collector Mallavarapu Suryateja on Wednesday took a two-wheeler ride to inspect the civic state and people’s participation to keep Tanuku Municipality clean in West Godavari district.

The 2020-batch IAS officer went on the bike ride alone to conceal his identity, and personally took stock of the civic amenities in slums and the performance of the civic body in solid waste management.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Suryateja inspected several public areas like the bus stand and railway station where he took note of poor hygienic conditions.

“The solid waste collection and maintenance of drainage systems are poor in Tanuku town. I have documented the lack of action to keep the town clean and hygienic. The issues will be reviewed with the municipal authorities and will be sorted out soon,” said Mr. Suryateja.

