Sub-Collector inquires into alleged sexual harassment, leak of profiles of minor girls in CWC

November 04, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Sub-Collector Aditi Singh conducted an inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment at a child care institution under Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by its member.

Ms. Singh also probed into the alleged leak of profiles of the rescued minor girls from a girls’ shelter home. A book in which the data of the girls were printed was found suspiciously in the CWC office on October 11.

Based on a report of the inquiry into the alleged indecent behaviour and leak of profiles of about 200 girls, the Sub-Collector on Friday inquired with the committee about the behaviour of the member, who was facing the allegations.

The inquiry officer grilled the CWC member, who made copies of the girls’ profiles and prepared a book. The member also allegedly preserved the data of the girls on a pen drive, which was in violation of rules.

The officer asked about the need to take the information of the rescued girls of various States from the girl’s home and leak the data from the CWC office.

During inquiry, other members of the CWC were understood to have told the Sub-Collector that the data was collected without their notice and printed in the form of a book outside the office.

The girls’ home organisers gave the data of the inmates to the member (who is facing the allegations) against the rules, without giving any intimation to the CWC, they said.

