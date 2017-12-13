The Hindu in School’s chess contest: Sub-Collector advises children to not lose heart over losing

Sub-Collector C.M. Saikantha Varma said competitive spirit and a sportive attitude were important in every field especially in sports. He said those who lose need not get discouraged and keep away from the next competition, but compete with extra energy.

He was the chief guest at the valedictory of The Hindu in School chess competitions held here at Rajarajeswari Function Hall on Tuesday. He recalled that he participated in The Hindu painting competition in his school days and lost. Though he had lost, he never got upset over that and took competitive exams one after another and succeeded, he said.

Competition Arbiter Kumar said the competition followed the Swiss league format under the latest FIDE rapid rules, in order to give every participant a fair chance to win.

Winners

The following are the winners of the first, second and third places respectively in various categories.

Under-11 Boys: K. Sairaj Gopal, N. Lohith Kumar, Sathi Akshaj Meyank, Girls: P. Vedalatha, Samanvitha and J. Sai Vaishnavi; Under-9 Boys: M. Gyana Sai Santhosh, P. Kishore Rajan, T. Surya Teja, Girls: Ch. Navya Sri, N. Lasya, S. Jotsna Kalyani; Under-15 Boys: G.M.V. Ajay, P. Sai Kowshik, P.S.R. Karthik, Girls: J. Satya Vaishnavi, B. Sarvagna Panvi, Ch.D.H.N.L. Prasadini; Under-13 Boys: K.V.K. Sai Suhas, K. Rushyendra Chowdary, T. Siva Suhas, Girls: A. Srinidhi, Rehman Ayesha, N. Kusuma.