Sub-adult elephant found electrocuted near Palamaner

A three-year-old male elephant from the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary was allegedly electrocuted in the fields of Berupalle village of Palamaner mandal, 50 km from here, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The sub-adult pachyderm was part of the five-member herd which had struck the standing crops of paddy and tomato near the village, when it came in contact with a live wire.

Farmers of the village said they heard the trumpeting of the pachyderms in the fields on Tuesday midnight. Around 2 a.m., the noise touched its peak, and though the farmers thought of driving away the herd, they could not do so owing to to non-availability of crackers with them. Around 6 a.m., after the jumbo frenzy subsided, the residents rushed to the fields to assess the damage, only to come across the carcass of a sub-adult elephant, close to a power line which was hanging over the field at a low height.

It is also suspected that the elephant might have had a brush with a power cable that was illegally arranged to prevent wild animals from entering the fields.

The forest and police personnel from Palamaner circle rushed to the spot and inquired with the villagers and the land owner about the incident. A team of veterinary doctors performed post-mortem on the animal, which was cremated after conducting pujas. A case was registered.

As villagers aired out apprehensions about the possibility of elephants returning to the area after dusk in search of their missing mate, the forest personnel deployed trackers to watch their movement.