Styrene vapour leak under control, asserts Collector

The containment of the styrene vapour gas leak at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam is in full swing, and almost 60% of the liquid styrene has already been polymerised.

This was disclosed by District Collector V. Vinay Chand in his report to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through video-conference, here on Friday.

Twelve people died after inhaling the toxic vapour and scores fell sick when the gas leaked out of a storage tank at the chemical plant in the wee hours of Thursday.

In a report submitted to the Chief Minister, Mr. Vinay Chand said that it might take 18-24 hours for the remaining liquid in the tank to polymerise.

“All measures are being taken to plug the leak completely and experts are closely monitoring the situation. The situation is now fully under control,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is also in the city to oversee the containment and relief measures, said that the situation was under control and there was no further danger.

Ms. Sawhney also said that the five-member high power committee constituted to probe the incident has begun its preliminary work and said that the report will be submitted in a month’s time.

The Collector also stated that the once the experts declare the area as a safe zone, the people who have been evacuated from there will be sent back.