Studying in the lap of nature at AU

When Rabindranath Tagore founded Visvabharati University in Santiniketan, Birbhum district of West Bengal, the thing that appealed to him the most was the salubrious climate and the natural splendour of the village.

In tune with Tagore’s thinking, the founding Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, C.R. Reddy, selected the present location for similar reasons.

Both educationists believed that education thrives in the lap of nature. This idea was expressed by Sir C.R. Reddy several times in the later years. The present batch of post-graduate students, who are pursuing various PG courses in the university, are reaffirming the late Sir Reddy’s conviction by choosing to study for long hours in the lap of nature.

Walk into the south campus on any day, and you will be sure to find students perched in foldable chairs engrossed in their books under the numerous trees that adorn the university’s pristine campus.

“The moment I enter the campus, especially near the Convocation Hall or V.S. Krishna Library, I see students sitting in chairs under the trees deeply engrossed in learning. This sight takes me back in time to my student days,” said Professor Haranadh.

Healthy trend

A post-graduate student, Ravi Kiran, said it is a healthy trend that is fast catching up in the university.

Students usually buy the foldable chairs from the market for ₹600, and after choosing a comfortable spot under a tree, they set up base and begin studying after classes.

Many pack their lunch, and also arm themselves with mosquito coils as the lush greenery attracts swarms of mosquitoes. In the evening, the students lock the chairs to a nearby tree with a chain so that they can return whenever they want only with their books.

“The air is fresh and the ambience serene. There is no disturbance and we can concentrate on our studies. Most of us are preparing for competitive examinations, including Civil Services, and at times we also exchange notes and indulge in group discussions,” said Sai Prasad, a post-graduate student who is preparing for the Group examinations.