Study on for new spots to draw drinking water for Rajamahendravaram from Godavari, says Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday (September 19) stated that a comprehensive study was being done by the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) to identify a new point of the Godavari river to draw water to supply safe drinking water in the city.

At present, the RMC is drawing the Godavari water from a point located a few metres down the Havelock bridge and purifying it before supplying it to the over 3.41 lakh population of the city daily. Twenty-two percent (75,981) of the city’s population lives in slums, as claimed by the RMC.

However, the water being released from the Andhra Paper Limited’s plant and the Kotilingala Revu cemetery is flowing down the Havelock bridge point, raising concerns over the quality of the water being drawn by the RMC.

‘”The RMC is engaged in a comprehensive study to identify new points of the Godavari to draw water for drinking water. The civic body has sought two more months to submit its report recommending the possibilities to redraw the design of the water supply system,” said Ms. Purandeswari. Experts and RMC officials were involved in the study.

On the proposed modernisation of the Rajamahendravaram railway station, Ms. Purandeswarai said, “The proposed ₹240-crore modernisation plan has been revised with an estimated cost of ₹280 crore. The Detailed Project Report has been prepared and is likely to be submitted to the Ministry of Railway soon. The previous plan will not help further development of the railway station in the future.’‘

She announced that Gowthami Library would be upgraded.