Study of socio-economic significance of proposed national highway ordered

V. Raghavendra May 15, 2022 12:08 IST

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said a new policy for declaring new national highways was under the Central Government’s consideration

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed the officials to analyse the socio-economic significance of Macherla-Karampudi-Narsaraopet-Sattenapalli-Sirigiripadu-Yerragondapalem road for declaring it as a national highway (NH) as per a request made by MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. In a letter to the MP, Mr. Gadkari stated that while a new policy for declaring new NHs was under the Central Government’s consideration, he told the officials to examine the socio-economic parameters on whose basis the road could be recognised as an NH. The factors that would be taken into consideration are traffic density, optimising the efficiency of freight and passenger movement, enhancement of socio-economic development of the region, roads connecting the existing highways, roads of importance for tourism development etc. On the basis of those points, the proposal would be evaluated for prioritisation and inclusion in the NH construction programs, Mr. Gadkari said.



