‘Study in India’ gets a boost

IIIT Sri City and UK’s university join hands to work on projects

With enhanced focus on ‘Study in India’ initiative, Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Sri City) conducted a virtual mobility programme with Edinburgh Napier University, UK, on Monday.

Funded by the UKIERI (UK Indian Education Research Initiative), British Council in India, the event is supported by the Union government to promote educational prospects in India for students from abroad.

IIIT Director G. Kannabiran explained that B.Tech students of both institutions would collaborate to form groups and work on projects during spring 2021. “Organisations such as Swiggy, Futura Analytics, Ernst & Young are participating in the programme as industry partners. The projects are primarily in the areas of computer vision, natural language processing and 5G security,” he said. Dr. Kannabiran also said that faculty from both the institutions and experts from industry partners would mentor the student teams throughout the project.

Sally Smith, Dean (School of Computing) and head of Graduate Apprenticeships and Skill Development at Edinburgh Napier University expected a great learning experience to happen on both the sides. “We were expecting a personal meeting, but I am glad to see everyone enthusiastically participating in the virtual meeting,” said Prof. Smith, hoping to take the collaboration to next stages.

Recalling that India and UK had been in active collaboration in the arena of education for centuries, IBM Research India Director Gargi Dasgupta said the ‘Study in India’ programme was meant to attract students from around the world. “The vastness of Indian education system directly translates to enhanced opportunities for students and global learning for an all-round academic and personal development,” observed Dr. Dasgupta, who is also the IIIT’s Member of Senate.

Airing a similar view, M. Balasubramaniam, Chairman, Board of Governors at IIIT Sri City said the new education policy opened up the gates to international education, while the ‘Study in India’ programme paved the way for ‘reverse movement’ of students from other countries. He said the problem statements identified would leverage the industry partnership in chosen areas.