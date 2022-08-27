Study implementation of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, Minister urges academicians

Minister for Social Welfare Mergua Nagarjuna garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar on the university premises of Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna on Saturday urged academicians and intellectuals to study the improvement in the living standards of the downtrodden sections with the effective implementation of the welfare schemes by the State government. He interacted with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao and other professors in the university campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the study would ensure feedback which would be useful in further improvement in implementation of the schemes.

He said that the government was encouraging students of poor families to pursue higher studies by ensuring the best facilities, including food and hostels, in all the universities across the State. Mr. Nagarjuna, who previously worked as a professor in Andhra University, recalled his association with various professors who were now transferred to the Ambedkar university.

Earlier, Mr. Venkata Rao has given a PowerPoint presentation on the achievements of the university. Mr. Nagarjuna congratulated him for achieving NAAC-B grade for the university although it was established only 12 years ago.