Study implementation of welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, Minister urges academicians

‘State government encouraging students of poor families to pursue higher studies’

Staff Reporter SRIKAKULAM
August 27, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Welfare Mergua Nagarjuna garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar on the university premises of Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna on Saturday urged academicians and intellectuals to study the improvement in the living standards of the downtrodden sections with the effective implementation of the welfare schemes by the State government. He interacted with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao and other professors in the university campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the study would ensure feedback which would be useful in further improvement in implementation of the schemes.

He said that the government was encouraging students of poor families to pursue higher studies by ensuring the best facilities, including food and hostels, in all the universities across the State. Mr. Nagarjuna, who previously worked as a professor in Andhra University, recalled his association with various professors who were now transferred to the Ambedkar university.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Venkata Rao has given a PowerPoint presentation on the achievements of the university. Mr. Nagarjuna congratulated him for achieving NAAC-B grade for the university although it was established only 12 years ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app