Study filmmaking as a science, Satyanand tells aspiring youth

Making films requires a systematic study of various crafts involved and understanding the importance and scope of other elements that go into films, film trainer L. Satyanand has said.

Addressing a programme organised for amateur filmmakers organised by the Vizag Film Society (VFS) at the Builders Association Hall here on Saturday, he said to give the experience dedicated cinema audience look for one had to study it like science. An understanding of society, music, language, literature, dance, human relations, how governments were run was essential for filmmakers. What make the difference between a good and a bad film is the director, he said elaborating with two examples.

Recent Samantha-starrer ‘Oh Baby’ was produced in eight languages and spoke for the virtuosity of the makers. That’s why Korean cinema was now a leader in the world because of the themes the makers were selecting, its values and technical values, he said.

A good director’s work would always get noticed, Mr. Satyanand, who runs an film training institute here and known as star-maker, said. Actor Prabhas, his student, chose Radhakrishna, another student of his, as director for his next film, a home production after seeing his work in ‘Jil’ starring Gopichand. Radhakrishna hails from Visakhapatnam and studied in St. Aloysius School

Taking a short film on ‘inspiration’ without regard to subject and uploading it for views was not the way it should be done, he said. Filmmakers should study what was technique, story, screenplay, dialogues, characterisation etc.

In a brief participation, Lok Sabha member M V V Satyanarayana assured to look into the issues brought to his notice by VFS. He said he would have a detailed meeting with them after which it would be taken to the notice of the State government and the Chief Minister.

VFS Secretary Narava Prakasa Rao urged holding a film festival during the forthcoming Visakha Utsav, approaching the Directorate of Film Festivals to conduct an international festival in the city and developing a film institute on the lines of the one in Pune.

VFS honorary president P. Viswanathan spoke on how filmmaking turned into a costly proposition being hero and demand- driven.

VFS vice president A. Kasi Visweswara Rao said government support would help the society take up better programmes promoting good cinema.