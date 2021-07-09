Study Circle to offer free coaching for IBPS aspirants

VIJAYAWADA

The AP Study Circle of the Social Welfare Department proposes to conduct a free coaching programme for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) - 2021 at its Tirupati branch.

In a statement on Thursday, director of the Study Circle U. Venkateswarlu said a pre-qualifying test (online or offline, depending on the pandemic) would be conducted tentatively on August 1.

Since the Preliminary and the Mains examination of the IBPS would have questions only in English, the test paper would be designed in such a way that only meritorious students (up to150, subject to the State government’s reservation norms) were selected for the coaching.

The test paper would consist of 100 objective type questions with multiple choices to be answered in 1 hour 15 minutes (75 minutes).

There would be negative marking and each incorrect answer would lead to deduction of 0.25 marks. There would be minimum qualifying mark in English to ensure that the candidate does not leave this portion of the question paper and still qualify the test.

Priority would be given to the candidates whose family’s annual income is not more than ₹6 lakh. Interested candidates can apply online as per proforma available at – Jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in . July 22 is the last date for applying.