Andhra Pradesh

Study Circle to conduct model interviews

The A.P. Study Circle, run by the Social Welfare Department, will conduct free model interviews for candidates belonging to the SC and ST communities, and others who have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains examination.

A statement issued on Saturday by Study Circle Director U. Venkateswarlu said the UPSC had declared the results of the civil services Mains examination held in January this year, and the interview round (oral test) was scheduled for August 2.

Due to the pandemic situation, he said the model interviews would be conducted online. Priority would be given to candidates whose families’ annual income did not exceed ₹ 6 lakh.

The candidates can register their names in Jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in by July 10.


