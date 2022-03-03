Study centre to be set up in Nannaya university

Coaching to be provided for civil services exams

Coaching to be provided for civil services exams

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mokka Jagannadha Rao on Thursday said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre would be set up on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram.

In an interaction with the members of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Minority Ad hoc Teachers’ Welfare Society, Prof. Rao appealed to them to spare some time to provide coaching for various competitive examinations. The society comprising the teaching staff of the university was formed on Thursday.

“I appeal to the society members to offer their services to groom students to crack civils and groups (UPSC and APPSC) through the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre. The university will extend every support to run the coaching classes and the study centre,” he said.

The society president T. Satyanarayana, vice-president G. Rajendra Prasad, secretary B. Heera, and other members shared their views on the need for formation of the society.