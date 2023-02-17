ADVERTISEMENT

‘Students with AutoCAD knowledge will have ample opportunities in Japan’

February 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP Botcha Jhansi felicitating Japanese delegates in SITAM College of Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Soari Design Company Limited president Masanobu Muntoshi on Friday said that the engineering students would have ample opportunities in Japan which would give utmost priority to automation in all the sectors. Satya Institute of Technology and Management-SITAM organised a workshop on Japanese Technologieis on the college premises of Vizinaagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muntoshi said that the youngsters with AutoCAD knowledge would get internships and jobs in many reputed firms of Japan.  The company’s International Affairs Division Head Yoshiaki Anan and Ramtej Technologies Corporation of Japan Director Sasipalli V.S. Rao have explained the Japan’s spectacular progress in the last eight decades. Former Member of Parliament Botcha Jhansi has asked the youngsters to study the technological advancements across the globe.

SITAM Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao said that the college management had established an exclusive unit for the manufacturing of electric vehicles to enable to students to have practical knowledge. The college principal D.V. Ramamurthy and faculty members were present.

