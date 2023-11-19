ADVERTISEMENT

Students urged to vote for a better tomorrow

November 19, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana speaking at a programme on voter awareness at PSCMR College in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Voter turnout should increase in elections to check vote-bank politics and ensure people’s victory in a society, said former IPS officer V. Venkata Lakshminarayana. 

Taking part in an awareness programme for youngsters at Pottisriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on November 18 (Saturday), Mr. Lakshminarayana, who is also known as JD Lakshminarayana, said the country has recorded only 60% voting so far, and that if it sees a 100% voter turnout, there will be a change.  

He said voting is mandatory in 23 countries, and India also should follow suit. Later, he interacted with students and cleared their doubts. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US