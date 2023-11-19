Students urged to vote for a better tomorrow

November 19, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Voter turnout should increase in elections to check vote-bank politics and ensure people’s victory in a society, said former IPS officer V. Venkata Lakshminarayana.

Taking part in an awareness programme for youngsters at Pottisriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on November 18 (Saturday), Mr. Lakshminarayana, who is also known as JD Lakshminarayana, said the country has recorded only 60% voting so far, and that if it sees a 100% voter turnout, there will be a change.

He said voting is mandatory in 23 countries, and India also should follow suit. Later, he interacted with students and cleared their doubts.