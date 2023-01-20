HamberMenu
Students urged to use design to create new ideas

January 20, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A student receiving a degree at the irst convocation of the National Institute of Design, on Friday.

A student receiving a degree at the irst convocation of the National Institute of Design, on Friday.

Creativity is important in design because it can help create unique and innovative solutions to problems, said Principal Secretary, Handloom and Textiles, K. Sunitha.

Speaking at the first convocation of the National Institute of Design (NID) held on the transit campus of the institution on the premises of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Friday, Ms. Sunitha said it enabled the students to think outside of the box, which could lead to more interesting and efficient designs. She advised the young batch of design learners to come up with contemporary designs in the local traditional forms of art while retaining their ancient charm.

She said the first batch of pass-outs from the institution had a great responsibility on their shoulders as “they would contribute largely to the reputation of NID here.”

Director, NID, Sekhar Mukherjee said the institution, through collaborations, was trying to spread design culture. “Design is not an end product but it is the process of thinking and attitude,” he insisted, and informed that the NID had signed an MoU with premiere institutes such as All-Indian Institute of Medical Sciences and was working for collaborations with IITs.

He said the institute, established in September 2015, was the second autonomous multidisciplinary design institute under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

NID’s Governing Council’s Chairperson and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, R. K. Singh awarded degrees to 49 students of the 2015 batch. Of these 49 students, 20 specialised in Communication Design, 20 in Industrial Design and nine in Textile and Apparel Design.

Mr. R. K. Singh said the country was endowed with a rich culture and design institutes like NID helped promote indigenous art and tradition.

All students and faculty members were dressed in traditional attire for the occasion. The NID, A.P.’s new campus is coming up in an area of 50 acres in Amaravati region.

