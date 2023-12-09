Students urged to think big at The Hindu FIC, SRM-AP seminar

December 09, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

“The power of thinking big can change your life, but only if you back it with action and self-belief,” said Jayaseelan Murugaiyan, Associate Dean, Sciences, SRM University-AP.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Careers in Management, Sciences and Technology’, organised by The Hindu FIC, in collaboration with SRM University-AP on December 8 (Friday), at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Jayaseelan said it was never too late to think big and urged students to widen their horizons, look beyond their normal limits and see things in a larger picture. “Ask for bigger than the biggest,” he emphasised.

Explaining to the young learners about the different career options that awaited them after their Bachelor’s Degree, he suggested that they could opt for competitive examinations. “Prepare for UPSC exams and grab the opportunity to serve the society and make a difference,” he said.

Speaking about how converging technologies were transforming business, industries and lives of people, he said “the future is faster than you think”.

“A vibrant start-up culture is prevailing in the country, and one should know how to market their idea. If you have an idea, market it well and you are on the roll,” he said.

Referring to Indians spearheading the top organisations of the world, thus putting the country on the world map, he cited the examples of Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc.

Programme Director-MBA at SRM University-AP, T. Dharma Teja, asked the students to decide on their future course of action after completing under-graduation. He said regardless of the choice of their subjects, they should ensure that their functional knowledge is supported by a set of skills.

Interpersonal skills like leadership skills, team-building and communication skills besides analytical skills and decision-making ability were key components for a successful career, he said.

Students utilised the interactive session to get their doubts clarified by the subject experts.

Director-Admissions Y. Siva Sankar and Dean, P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences, C. Rajesh Jampala, were present.

