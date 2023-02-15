Students urged to take up research on natural products

February 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Assistant Director, National Centre for Natural Products Research, Mississippi, U.S., Amar. G. Chittiboina on Wednesday spoke at length about the various natural chemical components present in various species of chamomile and their benefits for human health and also for manufacture of cosmetics.

He was delivering a lecture on “Comprehensive Pharmacogenetic Investigation of Chamomile (Chamanthi)“, at a session organised by the Department of Chemistry in PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science.

Dr. Chittiboina explained to the students about the different chemical techniques for isolation of the chemical compounds present in Camomile, which are responsible for the therapeutic activity of the natural products and motivated them to take up research in natural products.

