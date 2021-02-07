Students urged to sign up for management courses

VIZIANAGARAM

07 February 2021 01:11 IST

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday asked students to pursue management courses apart from engineering and technical courses as additional qualifications would help them become entrepreneurs and prove their skills in their chosen careers.

Prof. Kattimani attended the inauguration of a BBA course at SITAM College of Vizianagaram as chief guest. He said innovative thinking and hard work were the need of the hour for students to face new challenges. Former MP and SITAM College chairperson Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi urged students to utilise the best infrastructure created in the college to ensure a decent career for them.

College director M. Sasibhusana Rao said that management courses would enlighten students on India’s economy and pave a bright future for them. He said that there was a huge demand for MBA and BBA courses in Tier-II cities. Special Officer of Tribal University Hanumanthu Lajapathi Rai, Satya Degree and PG Colleges principal Sai Deva Mani attended the meeting.