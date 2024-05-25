Students urged to rely on self-belief to achieve success

Self-belief is the driving force that allows one to overcome obstacles, take risks and turn dreams into reality, said founder of Hyderabad-based company Skanda Styles Private Limited, Sai Kiran Vemuri

Speaking at the valedictory session of a three-day seminar on ‘How to Survive in the Software Industry’ organised by the Department of Computer Science of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science on May 25, Mr. Sai Kiran said that it is important to identify one’s potential, trust in ability and move ahead with a belief to wrest success.

The alumni of the college participated in the event. Senior product director of Blue Yonder India Private Limited, Hyderabad, Shankar Lakkaraju, delivery director at Clean Harbours India, Hyderabad, Sharma Kaja, director of Hyderabad-based Bectran Software Private Limited, T. Karuna, founder of Yalavarthi Software Solutions, Hyderabad, Y. Samarasa and project manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hyderabad, Shaik Sanavulla also spoke on the occasion.

The college principal M. Ramesh, director V. Baburao, dean Rajesh C. Jampala, head of the Department of Computer Science, T.S. Ravi Kiran, and others were present.