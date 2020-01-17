Students urged to promote conservation mission

The Saksham 2020 (Sanrakshan Kshamatha Mahotsav) celebrations aimed at spreading awareness on the conservation of petroleum products began here on Friday.

The month-long celebrations are being organised by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) in association with oil and gas companies to sensitise the people on the conservation of petroleum products. The PCRA will organise activities throughout the country to encourage behavioural change for sustainable development and environment protection.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar flagged off the publicity van of the PCRA. The publicity van will be used to spread awareness among the public in rural areas for various segments of users through audio and video presentations on fuels and energy-saving tips. The van will travel 1,800 km across the State for the next six weeks, covering about 40 km a day.

Mr. Sasidhar asked students to become ambassadors of conservation and spreading awareness on conservation. Consumer clubs at the school-level should be activated to spread the message of conservation. He also said that farmers can conserve fuel by following prescribed practices while using tractors and diesel pumps. The students can spread awareness amongst the households in their neighbourhood on good cooking habits, good driving habits like switching off engines of vehicles at traffic signals and car-pooling, he said.

Referring to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, whose campaign has brought her international recognition, he recalled her youth activism at the age of 15 and her address at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2018.

State-Level Coordinator for Oil Industry (A.P.) G.K.K.V. Umashankar, IOC General Manager (Lubes) A.V. Suresh Babu, PCRA Chief Regional Coordinator Southern Region S.P. Selvam and others spoke.