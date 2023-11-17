ADVERTISEMENT

Students urged to open joint bank accounts for Vidya Deevena before November 24

November 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to formally release the fourth tranche of benefits of Jagananna Vidya Deevena to the degree students on November 28

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has urged students pursuing various courses during the 2022-23 academic year to open joint bank accounts with their mothers before November 24 to avail of the benefits of Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

Mr. Dilli Rao, on Friday, held a teleconference with welfare officials in the wake of new guidelines issued by the State government.

The government would release the benefits under the scheme on November 28.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would formally release the fourth tranche of benefits to the degree students on November 28, he added.

