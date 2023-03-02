Students urged to inculcate reading habit

March 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Most great leaders are insatiable readers in constant pursuit of knowledge and personal development, said Fr. K. Anil Kumar, vice-principal of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada.

He was addressing students as part of the review of Hindi writer Munshi Premchand’s book “Gaban” (Embezzlement). Hindi teacher and mentor of the reviewer Snehal Vimal Shukla said Premchand was known as the Shakespeare of Indian literature.

Intermediate final year student G. Nomitha Reddy, who reviewed the book, said the writer, through this Hindi novel, tried to depict the falling values among lower middle class Indian youth in the era of British India. Sharing the gist of the novel “Gaban”, she said it’s a story of Ramanath, a handsome, pleasure -seeking, boastful but a morally weak person who tries to make his wife Jalpa happy by getting her jewellery, which he can’t really afford to buy with his inadequate salary. He soon finds himself trapped in debts, which ultimately force him to resort to embezzlement. Gaban is considered Pramchand’s best work, after Godaan.

Principal Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, librarian A. Prasad Rao, coordinator Tummala Srikumar and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Department of History, Economics and Political Science of the college is organising a two-day national seminar on “India’s Development during Nehruvian Era” on Friday and Saturday.

MLC K. S. Lakshman Rao will be the chief guest while G. Omkarnath from the School of Economics, Hyderabad Central University (HCU), will deliver the keynote address.