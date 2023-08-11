Students told to gain grip on advanced technologies

August 11, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Nitish, senior programme manager at Microsoft, advised students to go beyond the basics of engineering and focus on advanced technologies to acquire a competitive edge.

Addressing the students of Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology as part of an industry-academia summit on “Emerging Technologies”, here on Friday, Mr. Nitish said technologies were changing at a fast pace and it was important for students to keep pace with the changes.

Managing director and CEO of Henotic Technology B. Mallesu spoke at length about the drones R &D lab established by Dronix, Israel, at DIET.

Joshua David from Talent Acquisition India Campus Hiring at Mphasis urged students to scale up on academics, technology and communication skills. He said acquiring employability skills was paramount in the current cut-throat competitive world.

Digital marketing strategist at Google Shravan Sriram spoke about the role of Artificial Intelligence in today’s technology-driven world.

Senior technical engineer at Red Hat Vivek Yoganand spoke about the growing need for cyber security.

The college principal Ravi Kadiyala, director D.K.R.K. Ravi Prasad and others participated in the event.