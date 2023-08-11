HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students told to gain grip on advanced technologies

August 11, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

P. Nitish, senior programme manager at Microsoft, advised students to go beyond the basics of engineering and focus on advanced technologies to acquire a competitive edge.

Addressing the students of Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology as part of an industry-academia summit on “Emerging Technologies”, here on Friday, Mr. Nitish said technologies were changing at a fast pace and it was important for students to keep pace with the changes.

Managing director and CEO of Henotic Technology B. Mallesu spoke at length about the drones R &D lab established by Dronix, Israel, at DIET.

Joshua David from Talent Acquisition India Campus Hiring at Mphasis urged students to scale up on academics, technology and communication skills. He said acquiring employability skills was paramount in the current cut-throat competitive world.

Digital marketing strategist at Google Shravan Sriram spoke about the role of Artificial Intelligence in today’s technology-driven world.

Senior technical engineer at Red Hat Vivek Yoganand spoke about the growing need for cyber security.

The college principal Ravi Kadiyala, director D.K.R.K. Ravi Prasad and others participated in the event.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / engineering education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.