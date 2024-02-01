Students urged to explore courses related to textile technology

February 01, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Textile technology has a bright future, as students opting for related courses can get immediate employment, said K. Sunitha, Principal Secretary, Department of Handlooms and Textiles.

Addressing an awareness programme on polytechnic courses, organised by the Handloom and Textile Department of the Guntur Institute of Textile Technology on Wednesday, Ms. Sunitha said that the objective of the programme was to inspire students to choose a career in the field of textiles, keeping in mind the promising opportunities. Students were advised to explore various courses emphasising the vast opportunities in the field of textiles, she said, adding that that immediate employment opportunities were available for students in the textile industry.

She said students should apply for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test which was the gateway to future in textiles.

District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy said that students should take advantage of the opportunities available locally for personal and professional growth. There was a bright future for textile courses at the national and international level, he added.

Principal of the college Mohammad, General Manager of Jyotirmai Textiles B. Venkateswarlu and ATE Enterprises Sales Manager MD Qadeer Khan shared their industrial experiences in the textile sector with the students.

AP Textiles Association Chairman Koti Rao, Vijnan University Assistant Professor Siva Jagadish Kumar, Textile Mills Association representative Raghuram Reddy, Handlooms and Textiles Department Joint Director Kanna Babu and others were present.