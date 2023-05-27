Students urged to aim high in life

May 27, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Saturday said a civil servant had the power to create and implement policies for the betterment of public welfare and urged students to aim high in life.

Speaking after releasing a book titled Polity and Governance brought out by Sarat Chandra IAS Academy as part of an education summit, the Minister said unlike in the past when aspiring civil servants had to go to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi for coaching classes, a number of IAS coaching institutes had come up across the State and they were imparting quality training.

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said students nowadays had easy access to information, thanks to Internet. The myth that civil service examinations were impossible to crack for many had been busted over the years with coaching academies training the students with new strategies.

