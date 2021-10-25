Students urge parties to stop using abusive language

GUNTUR

25 October 2021 22:26 IST

Rallies taken out protesting comments against CM

Students of various colleges took out protest rallies in Guntur on Monday criticising the alleged derogatory remarks made against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The students holding placards took out a rally from Mother Teresa statue at Lakshmipuram and walked till Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Lodge Centre.

“We demand that political parties resort to clean politics and stop using abusive language. Young people can be misguided by such ugly utterances and the usage of such abusive words can set a wrong precedent,” said Sahiti, a second year degree student.

The protests being witnessed across the district marked a new trend. Social media was abuzz too with many deploring the parties for using media to settle scores.

A few had even asked the people to post profiles of those leaders who had a clean image and who had never used abusive language in their public life.

Principal of Mahatma Gandhi College D.A.R. Subramaniyam , an active person on social media, invited people to upload pictures and profiles of leaders of various parties who had stood out in public life. Many had posted profiles of former MPs Vadde Sobhanadreswara Rao, Y. Sivaji, former minister Mandali Buddha Prasad, etc,.

Former IAS officer and Secretary to Chief Minister K. Prabhakara Reddy had said in a virtual meet organised by YSR Intellectual Forum that former Chief Minister Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy had stood out with his politeness and humility. “Facts and figures and data should drive public debates and not mere allegations. Unfortunately, it is not happening in the State,” said Mr. Prabhakara Reddy.

Many feel that the cycle of abusive language should stop and leaders should be a role model in debates and discussions.