Students’ unions organise rally demanding jobs

Activists of the SFI and DFYI taking out a rally in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

VIZIANAGARAM:

05 February 2022 22:49 IST

NOTE: Photo follows the report

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised a massive rally from Fort Junction to Gurajada Apparao circle in Vizianagaram on Saturday, alleging that both Union and State governments failed to create new jobs and self-employment opportunities.

SFI District leaders P. Rammohan, Ch. Venkatesh and M.. Harsha raised slogans against the governments for ignoring the poll promises. Mr. Rammohan said that the government should withdraw its decision to increase the retirement age up to 62 years as it would lead to further delay in recruitment process.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government assured to fill up nearly 4.5 lakh vacancies. But it has given notification to fill up only 10,000 jobs. It is pushing youngsters into depression, as the chances of getting a job is becoming bleaker in the near future,” said Mr. Rammohan.

Heavy police force was deployed during the rally, to avoid untoward incidents.