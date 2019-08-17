Students turn arid ground into garden

Fifteen-year-old Qasim Basha and his friends have set an example by transforming the barren playground of their school into a lush green landscape.

Basha rises early and cycles to school in the remote village of Mundlapadu in Prakasam district.

He reaches well ahead of time, as do several of his classmates. They then get to work, watering hundreds of plants on the campus and cleaning the ground under the guidance of his teachers. Once it is done, they settle down for a piping hot breakfast served to them by the school in collaboration with the Satya Sai Annapurna Trust.

Basha is a student of the Zilla Parishad School in the drought-prone Giddalur mandal of western Prakasam district. The sprawling school used to be barren with practically no green cover. However, thanks to the combined efforts of the teachers, students and their parents, it now resembles a mini forest with greenery everywhere, providing the students an ideal environment to pursue education, said the school headmaster Varanasi Giridhara Sarma.

The environmental conservation efforts have had a positive impact on the children’s studies.

“We now have a much better understanding of botany classes,” said Jayavardhan, a student, removing weeds from the garden along with his classmates. “The students are divided into groups and are given the task of nurturing the saplings. Watching them grow into trees is an unforgettable experience for them,” Mr. Sarma said.

Parents chip in

“The school has taken the help of many of the students’ parents, most of whom are farmers, to plough 30 cents on the campus. Vegetables grown such as brinjal, drumstick, tomato and chilli are used in the preparation of breakfast and midday meals,” Mr. Sarma added.

The school has 460 students on its rolls up from 300 less than a couple of years ago. Commending Mr. Sarma’s efforts, District Education Officer V.S. Subba Rao said the model of promoting greenery through the active participation of students would be replicated in other schools as well.