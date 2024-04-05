GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students told to use their knowledge for benefit of society

April 05, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Dean of VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) Benarji Chakka on April 4 (Thursday) exhorted the students to apply their knowledge for the benefit of the needy in the society.

He was addressing the passing out batch of Class 12 at the graduation ceremony of students in Delhi Public School. Students from the outgoing batch shared their memories associated with the school and said they would cherish them forever. Overwhelmed by nostalgia and gratitude, they thanked their teachers for their guidance.

A cultural programme presented by the students regaled the audience. The school’s Director, Academic Director, Principal, Vice-Principal, staff and others were present.

