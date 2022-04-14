Students told to take part in sports too

Month-long camp gets under way at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram

Besides academics, students should focus on sports, as it would not only help them lead a healthy life but also facilitate their grooming into a well rounded personality, said Secretary and Correspondent of SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district Sagi Vithal Rangaraju.

Inaugurating a month-long camp in games such as shuttle and volley ball, jointly organised by the college’s NSS wing and Women Empowerment Cell, under the aegis of the Physical Education Department of the institute, he said students should give equal importance to sports, and parents should encourage their wards in this regard.

Principal M. Jagapathi Raju said the National Education Policy mandates all-round development of children. Citing the large number of students who had willingly come forward to participate in the sports camp, he said it was reflective of their interest in sports.

Women Empowerment Cell coordinator P. Bhuvaneswari and NSS coordinator K.S.S. Prasada Raju addressed the students.