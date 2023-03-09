Students told to set high goals and strive to achieve them

March 09, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST

Minister compliments KLU students who secured top placements, felicitates their parents

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Thursday urged students to set high goals and work hard to achieve them.

Addressing the students of KL Deemed to be University at a “Placement Success Meet” organised by the management to celebrate 100% placements achieved by the students, Mr. Ramesh complimented the students for their achievement and the management for maintaining high standards and discipline among students. “Your parents have high hopes on you, don’t belie them,” he said, adding that regardless of their growing stature in life, one should never neglect or ignore the welfare of their parents.

Chancellor of the institution Koneru Satyanarayana said this was the 17 th year in a row that students had achieved 100% placements. “We have 21 different departments and every student who registers with the respective department, is placed,” he said.

He attributed the high success rate to the care invested in framing of the syllabus and hand-holding of the students from the first year to the final year of the course. “Our focus is on bridging the gap between the industry and the academia by making our students industry-ready . We equip them with special training and the skills needed to gain an edge over others in the job market,” he said.

Informing that so far, representatives of 297 companies from across the country had participated in the campus recruitment drive this year, he said another 100 firms were scheduled to conduct the placement drive. He said while the highest package of ₹58 lakh per annum was bagged by Ravuri Poojitha, another nine students - Kshatri Reshmasree, Jahnavi Vasiraju, Mikkilineni Nithin Sai, Jahnavi Muttireddy, Sneha Marella, Nanduri Sai Suchitra, Gayathri Sadhineni, Kota Chandrika and Charmitha Garugu, secured a package of ₹46 LPA.

The Minister later presented mementoes to the students who secured top placements and felicitated their parents.