Students told to rely on inner strengths to achieve goals in life

January 11, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Motivational Speakers and writers Johan Groleau and Layla Groleau from Chicago (USA) at a workshop at Andhra Layola Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Students of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) listened in rapt attention as Chicago-based writer and motivational speaker John Groleau spoke about the importance of self-transformation.

Addressing a workshop on ‘Transforming the World: Beginning with Transforming Ourselves Using the Best Version of Ourselves to Transform the World’ at the college, Mr. Groleau cited examples of Jesus Christ, Prophet Mohammed, Goutam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi as shining examples of self-transformation.

Mr. Groleau borrowed lines from his own bestselling book ‘Navigating the Storm: A Personal Map to Thriving after a Heart Attack’ to prove his point that one might be a victim of serious illness, but he/she is not the helpless one. He explained how self-transformation could equip a person with the skills to deal with challenges and maintain an enthusiastic attitude even during difficult phases in life.

His wife Layla Groleau spoke on her famous book “Worst Case Scenario Best Life Ever”, a compilation of the lives of Covid-hit people.

Director of ALIET Fr. Francis Xavier urged students to invest commitment, hard work and determination to achieve their goals in life. Principal O. Mahesh spoke about the importance of values in today’s technology-driven world. Assistant Directors Fr. Bala Swamy and Fr. Ravindra were also present at the event coordinated by faculty members Sr. Candy, A. Koteswara Rao, Rathna Jyothi and E. Kalavathi.

