ADVERTISEMENT

Students told to master communication skills, time management

Published - June 08, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students should cultivate professionalism, equip themselves with effective communication and time management skills besides mastering financial management for a smooth transition from college to work in the corporate sector, said senior director of ADP India Pvt. Ltd. K. Hemachandra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing students of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science during the ‘Placement Day’ celebrations on Saturday, he said continuous learning was key to a successful career in the corporate sector.

As many as 280 students of the college were selected by representatives of 40 organisations during academic year 2023-24. College principal M. Ramesh said the institution had collaborated with the industry and imparted quality education. “The focus is on equipping the students with life skills and proficiency in English through initiatives such as the Standardised Test of English Proficiency (STEP), an English language certification examination for students and job-seekers offered by The Hindu,” he said.

College director V. Babu Rao, dean Rajesh Jampala, training and placement officer K. Sridhar and other faculty members were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US