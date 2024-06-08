Students told to master communication skills, time management

Students should cultivate professionalism, equip themselves with effective communication and time management skills besides mastering financial management for a smooth transition from college to work in the corporate sector, said senior director of ADP India Pvt. Ltd. K. Hemachandra.

Addressing students of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science during the ‘Placement Day’ celebrations on Saturday, he said continuous learning was key to a successful career in the corporate sector.

As many as 280 students of the college were selected by representatives of 40 organisations during academic year 2023-24. College principal M. Ramesh said the institution had collaborated with the industry and imparted quality education. “The focus is on equipping the students with life skills and proficiency in English through initiatives such as the Standardised Test of English Proficiency (STEP), an English language certification examination for students and job-seekers offered by The Hindu,” he said.

College director V. Babu Rao, dean Rajesh Jampala, training and placement officer K. Sridhar and other faculty members were present.

