Students told to make the best of technological disruptions

September 02, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Regional News Director, Doordarshan, Vijayawada, G. Kondala Rao on Saturday said technological disruptions were leading to development at a fast pace in almost every field.

Addressing the students of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) at the valedictory of the institution’s annual cultural fest Spandana, he said students should grab these opportunities to fulfil their career dreams.

He said technology was a double-edged sword and cautioned the young learners against its misuse. Later, he administered a ‘Swachh Bharat’ pledge to the students.

Retired professor from ALC G. Sambasiva Rao said the Loyola institutions were different from other colleges, as students were taught life skills along with academics here. A lot of care was taken to identify the innate talent of students and encourage them in that particular field, he said.

Vice-principal Fr. S. Raju, Spandana coordinator N. Ramakrishna Chand, teaching and non-teaching staff and students were present.