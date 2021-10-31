Students told to keep their interest alive in academics

Collector congratulates students of VIT-AP on landing plum jobs

“Keep that fire alive in you and never let your interest levels take a dip,” Krishna District Collector J. Nivas told students of VIT-AP, who have landed plum jobs in the campus recruitment drive.

Addressing the students at a function organised by the management of the university to felicitate the achievers, Mr. Nivas said loyalty is crucial in whatever career path they choose in future. He complimented those at the helm of the institution for imparting quality education to the students of this region.

Students Akhil Pasumarthy, Venkata Prasanna Naga Satya Preethi, Lekhana Devasena Ginjupalli, T. Harshavardhana and Jessy Preetham Motamarri were felicitated on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy expressed satisfaction over the fact that “top companies in the country and MNCs have reposed faith in our students.” He said the quality of the education imparted and the students’ commitment and hard work reflected in the placement results.

Out of the total 917 job offers received by the students in the placements this year, including 193 super dream offers and 219 dream offers, 535 students have already been placed. The highest domestic package offered to the students this year had increased by 166.45 % to ₹33.29 Lakhs Per Annum, compared to last year’s ₹20 lakh LPA. The average salary of the batch had also gone up to ₹6.77 LPA from ₹6.28 LPA.

He said more than 121 recruiting companies had participated in the campus drive 2020-21, including Intel, Xilinx, Robert Bosch, ALSTOM, IT companies like Microsoft, Walmart, Adobe, Amazon, JP Morgan.

Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar said the VIT campus had become one of the most preferred hiring destinations for top recruiters in the country owing to the excellent talent pool available here.

Dy. Director, Career Development Centre, Pradeep Reddy, Deans and Directors of various wings were present.