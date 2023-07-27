Students told to keep pace with changing technologies in Computer Engineering

July 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Naga Rani on Thursday urged teachers and students to keep pace with the emerging technologies in the field of Computer Engineering.

Speaking at a webinar on “Exploring the Future of Computer Engineering: Emerging Trends and Technologies” organised by the Department of Technical Education, as part of the ‘Industry Connect’ initiative, in collaboration with HCL Tech, Vijayawada, she said the faculty of the Computer Engineering should guide and handhold the young learners in the various emerging applications through projects and classroom-learning process.

Vice-president of HCL Tech Shiva Prasad spoke at length about the latest trends and technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twin, Block Chain and Metaverse which were ushering in sweeping changes across the world.

Deputy director (Training and Placement) M.A.V. Ramakrishna, SBTET joint secretary B. Janaki Ramaiah, OSD (Academic) B. Nageswara Rao, HCL operations lead D. Bala Chakradhar and students and faculty drawn from 22 government polytechnic colleges across the State participated in the webinar.