HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students told to keep pace with changing technologies in Computer Engineering

Industry experts tell students of 22 govt. polytechnics about emerging trends in a webinar

July 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Naga Rani on Thursday urged teachers and students to keep pace with the emerging technologies in the field of Computer Engineering.

Speaking at a webinar on “Exploring the Future of Computer Engineering: Emerging Trends and Technologies” organised by the Department of Technical Education, as part of the ‘Industry Connect’ initiative, in collaboration with HCL Tech, Vijayawada, she said the faculty of the Computer Engineering should guide and handhold the young learners in the various emerging applications through projects and classroom-learning process.

Vice-president of HCL Tech Shiva Prasad spoke at length about the latest trends and technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twin, Block Chain and Metaverse which were ushering in sweeping changes across the world.

Deputy director (Training and Placement) M.A.V. Ramakrishna, SBTET joint secretary B. Janaki Ramaiah, OSD (Academic) B. Nageswara Rao, HCL operations lead D. Bala Chakradhar and students and faculty drawn from 22 government polytechnic colleges across the State participated in the webinar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / IT/computer sciences

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.