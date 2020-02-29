Students told to keep pace with changes in science

VIJAYAWADA

29 February 2020 00:19 IST

SCERT organises Srujanotsavam on the occasion of Science Day

Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajsekhar on Friday said students should enhance their competitive spirit and keep pace with the rapid changes in the field of science technology.

Addressing students at ‘Srujanotsavam-2020’ organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on the occasion of Science Day, he urged them to evince interest in science as young scientists could take the country on the path of progress.

Commissioner of School Education V. China Veerabhadrudu said students should come up with innovative ideas and show interest in research work.

Special Officer for Implementation of English Medium in Government Schools Vetri Selvi pointed to the fact that the Centre had declared this year’s theme as “Women in Science’ and said women were actively contributing towards development of science.

A science quiz was conducted on the occasion and 52 students from the 13 districts of the State participated in it. The team from Srikakulam came first, students of Krishna district came second and teams from Kadapa and Anantapur districts shared the third place. The winners were given prizes.

SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy, Director for Mid-Day-Meal scheme A. Subbareddy, Model Schools Joint Director Prasanna Kumar, Head of the Science Department in SCERT V. Jairam and others were present.

Working models displayed

Science Day was also celebrated at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) at Bhavanipuram. MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao inaugurated the event.

There was a display of working models and competitions were organised in essay writing and drawing. Over 200 students from different schools participated in the events.

In the model display section, V. Pravallika from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Tadigadapa bagged a prize for her model, a fruit picker; V. Karthik from ZPHS, Chandarlapadu showcased a wet seed dryer that received a prize, T. Deva Chandra Rao (oil skimmer) of LSVVSO Peddamathevi and M. Nagababu (drip irrigation) from ZPHS Ibrahimpatnam got prizes.

District Education Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajya Lakshmi, Deputy EO L. Chandrakantha, APCOST Project Officer Dilleswar Rao, district science coordinator Mynam Hussain and others were present.