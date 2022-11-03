Students told to keep off drugs, ragging

Anti-drug and anti-ragging posters released at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru

Anti-drug and anti-ragging posters released at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua has asked engineering students to stay away from drugs and ragging which show an adverse impact on their future.

Mr. Joshua was addressing the Anti-Ragging and Anti-Drugs awareness programme organised by the Krishna district police at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) at Kanuru. Over 1,200 students of the VRSEC and PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology took part in the awareness campaign.

He said students should treat freshers as their brothers and sisters and extend a warm welcome to them. He said ragging only spread enmity amongst the students and everyone should stay away from such practices.

He said addiction to narcotic substances would ruin the lives of not only the one who consume them but also their families. Mr. Jashua unveiled the anti-ragging and anti-drug campaign posters on the occasion.

VRSEC principal K.V. Ratna Prasad, Gannavaram DSP K. Vijay Paul and others were present.