Students told to hone creative skills to address contemporary issues

March 16, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur Teachers’ constituency K.S. Lakshmana Rao said that it is important to hone one’s creative skills to address contemporary challenges of the society. Mr. Lakshmana Rao was speaking as the chief guest at the Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology’s cultural fest ‘Ventura’ in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Shanmuka Jaya Vijaya Kumar Raju, an artiste from Tanuku known for his dedication to preserving and promoting traditional art forms, was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijaya Kumar Raju emphasised on the transformative power of art in bridging cultural divides and fostering unity.

Later, Rector of Loyola Institutions, Vijayawada, Reverend Father P. Bala Shouri S.J. appreciated the winners of various cultural competitions and encouraged them to take part in more such contests. On the occasion, faculty members who recently earned Ph.Ds, and also academic achievers and students who had full attendance were felicitated. The felicitations were followed by music and dance performances by students.

