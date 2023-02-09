ADVERTISEMENT

Students told to help solve problems prevailing in society

February 09, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday urged students to contribute their mite in addressing the ills prevailing in the society.

Addressing students of the MBA branch in Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University, as part of “Coffee with CEO” programme, Mr. Rao said society faced several problems today and students had a pivotal role in finding solutions to these issues.

He advised the students to read the book “The One Minute Manager” by Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson, which tells a story, recounting three techniques of an effective manager: One minute goals, one minute praisings and one minute reprimands. “Each of these take only a minute, but is purportedly of lasting benefit,” he emphasised, informing that shortly after its publication, the book had become a New York Times bestseller, sole 15 million copies and it has been translated into 47 languages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

KLU Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasaradhy Varma, Pro-Vice-Chancellor N. Venkat Ram, Registrar A. Jagadish and faculty G.V. Ramana, C. H. Balaji and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US