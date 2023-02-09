Students told to help solve problems prevailing in society

February 09, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday urged students to contribute their mite in addressing the ills prevailing in the society.

Addressing students of the MBA branch in Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University, as part of “Coffee with CEO” programme, Mr. Rao said society faced several problems today and students had a pivotal role in finding solutions to these issues.

He advised the students to read the book “The One Minute Manager” by Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson, which tells a story, recounting three techniques of an effective manager: One minute goals, one minute praisings and one minute reprimands. “Each of these take only a minute, but is purportedly of lasting benefit,” he emphasised, informing that shortly after its publication, the book had become a New York Times bestseller, sole 15 million copies and it has been translated into 47 languages.

KLU Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasaradhy Varma, Pro-Vice-Chancellor N. Venkat Ram, Registrar A. Jagadish and faculty G.V. Ramana, C. H. Balaji and others were present.