Students told to develop scientific temper

SHAR’s mobile expo ‘Space on Wheels’ begins in Tirupati

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy has advised school students to develop scientific temper and pursue their interest towards science with vigour.

Speaking after inaugurating a mobile exhibition on bus, ‘Space on wheels’, organised by the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC Sriharikota) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ at Mahatma Gandhi Municipal Corporation High School here on Monday, he hailed SDSC SHAR as a jewel in Tirupati district’s crown for having launched several satellites into the space and bringing global acclaim to India in space technology. The commercial launch of satellites of other countries had churned out enough funds for the country, apart from reputation.

Mr. Reddy advised teachers to encourage students to become scientists, rather than motivating them to become doctors and engineers, as seen in the previous generation.

SHAR Group Director P. Gopi Krishna explained the features of the bus to Mr. Reddy. Students watched in awe the replica of various launch vehicles displayed at the expo.

District Education Officer V. Sekhar and MGMC School headmistress Aruna said similar expos would be held at SPJNMC High School and SVU Campus school on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively for the benefit of the IX and X class students.

Vaccine drive

Marking the 75 th year of Indian independence, the Collector announced that a free vaccination camp would be conducted for 75 days in 291 centres across the district for all age groups. “The free booster (precautionary) dose which has been hitherto administered to people aged above 60 years, will be made available to all,” he said after launching the camp at the Urban Health Centre in Tirumala Reddy Nagar along with city Mayor R. Sireesha.

District Medical and Health Officer U. Sreehari said the vaccination would be given on Mondays and Fridays.