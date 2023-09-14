ADVERTISEMENT

Students told to develop discipline

September 14, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

It takes determination, dedication, self-discipline and enormous efforts to realise one’s dreams in life, said director of Industrial Institute Interaction, JNTU-Kakinada, K.V.S.G. Murali Krishna. Speaking at a workshop titled ‘Personal and Professional Development’, organised as part of the orientation for first-year students of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, on Thursday, Dr. Murali Krishna said the price of success was dedication to work and the determination to give it the best shot regardless of the result. College principal K. Sivaji Babu; head of the freshman engineering department M. Srilakshmi; and other staff were present.

