Students told to connect to their roots at Ethnic Day celebrations in Andhra Loyola College

January 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students attired in ethnic wear, traditional outfits sauntered across the campus for the ethnic wear competition

P. Sujatha Varma

Students of Andhra Loyola College participating in Ethnic Day celebrations at in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

It is essential to learn to respect and appreciate our own culture and that of others, said Golla Narayana Rao, president of the Andhra Academy of Arts.

Addressing students of Andhra Loyola College as part of ‘Ethnic Day’ celebrations organised on the theme ‘Respecting Respective Roots’, Mr. Narayana Rao said, “it is important to learn about one’s own heritage, origins and traditions that define one. We need to know where we belong,” he said.

He complimented the college management for celebrating diverse ethnicities at a time when society is divided in terms of caste, religion and region.

Students attired in ethnic wear like sherwanis, ghagras, saris, kurta-dhoti, and other traditional outfits sauntered across the campus that also saw an array of food items exhibited at the venue as part of an ethnic food festival.

Earlier, students showcased their colourful attire walking from the main office to the football ground.

Pravalika, a B.Sc second year student bagged the first prize in the ethnic wear competition, Vinay from second year secured the second prize while Mounica from B.Sc first year came third.

The college Rector Fr. Balashowri, Correspondent Fr. Sahayaraj, Principal Fr. Kishore, Vice-Principal, Vice-Principal Fr. Anil, Dean of Student Activities Sai Mamatha, student coordinators, staff and students participated.

Sankranti fete at Stella College

The Maris Stella College campus was abuzz with activity as the institution’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell, in collaboration with the Inner Wheel Club of Vijayawada Midtown, ushered in the spirit of Sankranti ahead of the festivities.

The Inner Wheel Club president Karambir Kaur, secretary Tripti Jain, and the college’s Degree unit Vice-Principal Anuhya inaugurated the Sankranti mela.

An exhibition comprising 40 stalls put up by students was one of the highlights.

Explaining the various women welfare activities initiated by the Club, Ms. Kaur said the proceeds from the exhibition would be spent on welfare of the needy women.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

