Students told to be cautious while browsing unknown websites

December 01, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

CyberPeace Foundation senior project manager I.L. Narasimha Rao emphasised the need for every individual to be aware of what they browse on the internet.

Mr. Narasimha Rao was speaking at the seminar on ‘Cyber Safety and Digital Wellbeing’ organised by the SDM Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala on the occasion of Computer Security Day 2022 on Wednesday.

He said that with the increase in usage of the internet, the threat of cyber attacks has also increased. He said students should verify the authenticity of a website before logging into it to avoid being the victims of cyber attacks.

He said one should always use virtual keyboards for banking transactions on computers.

Competitions in paper presentation and model presentation were conducted for the students on the occasion.

College director T. Vijaya Lakshmi and principal S. Kalpana were present.