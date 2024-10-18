GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students told to acquire skills in multiple branches opened to them by NEP-2020

More skill sets will place them in a position of advantage as employers value them more than academic grades, says JNTU-GV in-charge Vice-Chancellor D. Rajya Lakshmi

Published - October 18, 2024 06:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

JNTU-GV in-charge Vice-Chancellor D. Rajya Lakshmi has asked students to acquire knowledge in branches other than their main course of study too since the National Education Policy-2020 enabled them to do courses in multiple subjects.

Speaking as the chief guest at the freshers’ day celebrations of Avanthi Research and Technology Academy and Avanthi Polytechnic College at Ravada, Vizianagaram district, she said that NEP guidelines turned into a boon for students to acquire new skills to meet the expectations of companies and industries.

She said that skill sets would play a vital role in career building since they were valued more than the academic grades and marks by the employers. “Students should not confine themselves to their branch subjects. Irrespective of their course, they can choose other subjects and do certificate and diploma courses. The university has directed all the colleges to create awareness among students about the NEP’s guidelines,” she added. 

Avanthi group chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that unprecedented changes in the technology would provide a wide range of opportunities for meritorious students.

NSTL executive member V. Ramakrishna, Microsoft Technologies operation head of Visakhapatnam Naga Venkata Kondeyapati, Avanthi Research and Technology Academy principal P. Govinda Rao, and Polytechnic College principal H.M. Dora were among those present.

